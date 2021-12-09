INSTADOSE PHARMA INVESTOR ALERT- INSD Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Instadose Pharma Corp. (“Instadose Pharma” or the “Company”) (OTC: INSD) violated federal securities laws.



“On November 23, 2021, the Company was notified by the SEC that it had ordered, pursuant to Section 12(k) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that trading in the securities of the . . . Company is suspended for the period from 9:30 a.m. EDT on November 24, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. EDT on December 8, 2021.”

Instadose Pharma reported that “[t]he [SEC’s] Order stated that it appears to the Securities and Exchange Commission that the public interest and the protection of investors require a suspension in the trading of the securities of Instadose Pharma . . . because of questions and concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about Instadose Pharma in the marketplace, including: (1) significant increases in the stock price and share volume unsupported by the company’s assets and financial information; (2) trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person of Instadose Pharma; and(3) the operations of Instadose Pharma’s Canadian affiliate. . . .”

The stock price of Instadose Pharma dropped more than 13% during intraday trading on November 23, 2021.

