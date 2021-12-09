Global X ETFs Adds to its International Access Offering with the Launch of MSCI Vietnam ETF (VNAM)

New York, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (VNAM). VNAM is Global X’s latest addition to its International Access family, which offers sector exposure to China, the world’s second largest economy by GDP, along with single-country and regional strategies that target parts of Asia, Europe, South America and Africa.

Vietnam has experienced rapid and dynamic economic growth, amid its shift to a market economy. It was one of only a handful of countries to experience GDP growth in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and experienced an average growth rate of 6.34% between 2000 and 2021.[i] A confluence of positive trends are putting wind into the sails of Vietnam’s economy, including Vietnam’s competitive manufacturing sector, ambitious digital economy development goals, and its strong position in global trade.

“Vietnam is a manufacturing powerhouse, particularly in the production of smartphones and computer parts. Additionally, Vietnam’s relatively young and tech-savvy population is spurring the takeoff of the country’s digital economy, while it’s position by the South China Sea has enabled its emergence as an important trade hub,” said Dillon Jaghory, Research Analyst at Global X. “Given that Vietnam’s economic reforms and growth have captured global attention, Global X is leveraging our deep history in International Access ETFs to bring investors efficient access to a basket of Vietnamese securities.”

With a total expense ratio of 0.50% and tracking the MSCI Vietnam IMI Select 25/50 Index, VNAM seeks to invest in securities across the broad Vietnam equity universe.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features 90 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.[ii] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide.[iii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $70bn in assets under management.[iv]

