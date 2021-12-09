Questex Announces Skarpi Hedinsson, Chief Technology Officer of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to Keynote DSE

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience 2022 (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, today announces Skarpi Hedinsson , Chief Technology Officer at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park will deliver a keynote address. DSE takes place March 22-24, 2022, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Representing the future of sports and live entertainment, SoFi Stadium is home field for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, and has secured Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games. During his keynote presentation, Hedinsson will share a behind-the-scenes look at how they are changing the way the industry thinks about live event content.

SoFi Stadium is recognized as the leader in using technology to transform the fan experience. The stadium is host to a 70,000 square-foot dual-sided center-hung videoboard and five levels of fascia display, which is used to elevate the fan experience to unparalleled heights. The state-of-the-art videoboard not only features the most LEDs ever used in a sports or entertainment venue, but also has the first and only 4K end-to-end video production in a stadium.

“We are thrilled to have Skarpi Hedinsson deliver a keynote presentation to the DSE audience,” said David Drain, Director of Event Programs for DSE. “Not only is SoFi Stadium the most impressive sports venue in the world, but it is part of a bigger mixed-use development at Hollywood Park. Every attendee, no matter which sector they come from, will benefit from his keynote.”

