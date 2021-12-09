English Finnish

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

December 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2022

In 2022, Rapala VMC Corporation will publish its financial information as follows:

- Financial Statement Release for 2021 on February 10,

- Half Year Financial Report for January-June on July 14, and

Rapala VMC Corporation’s Financial Statement for 2021 will be published in week 10.



Rapala VMC Corporation will apply 30 calendar day silent period prior to the release of the above mentioned financial reports.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Nicolas Warchalowski

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Olli Aho, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala VMC group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2020, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.





