VeeOne Health named Among 18 Virtual Care Solutions in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide Report

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeOne Health, provider of a complete telehealth platform and services for the full continuum of healthcare, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner report, “Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions.”1

“VeeOne Health believes that while there are hundreds of vendors offering point virtual care products, VeeOne Health is one of the only vendors that offers complete end-to-end solutions for virtual care that include telehealth communications technology, remote patient monitoring, language translation services, integration with electronic health records, and a network of specialists who can augment staff in a hospital or clinic,” said Ijaz Arif, CEO and Chairman of VeeOne Health.

Healthcare providers are moving to VeeOne Health’s platform because they want to improve services and reduce costs. VeeOne Health’s platform allows hospitals and clinics to improve staff efficiency, tap into a network of off-site specialists (rather than sending patients to another facility or paying locum tenens agencies for staffing), see significant ROI, and serve patients in a broader geographic area with the same consistent evidence-based care that they deliver on-site.

On top of being one of only three ranked platforms with every video-specific capability, VeeOne Health has the only platform that comes with advanced healthcare features like built-in scheduling, circle zoom, multi-party video, and interpretation services for over 235 languages on top of those video capabilities. “VeeOne Health has been recognized and adopted by customers based on the flexibility of our platform’s technology, which is fully customizable and hardware agnostic,” Arif added.

The vendors included in this 2021 Gartner Market Guide were selected to represent the range of solutions supporting one or more of the capabilities outlined in its Market Definition section. According to the report, these solutions:



Are representative of the broad set of capabilities available across the market.

Have received client interest via inquiry.

Have an established presence across the U.S. and/or globally — achieving visibility and traction in this market.



Per the tables provided in this report, VeeOne Health was mentioned under:

Foundational digital capabilities

Functional capabilities

Technical capabilities

Video-specific capabilities

“Virtual care is rapidly growing as a key approach in healthcare provider portfolios,” said Dr. Shaji Skaria, vice president of clinical operations at VeeOne Health. “In our opinion, we take a holistic view of virtual care by offering infrastructure, software and physician services that make providers more efficient, profitable, and skillful at caring for their patients.”

Gartner Disclaimer:

About VeeOne Health Inc. (formerly VeeMed Inc.)

Based in Roseville, CA, VeeOne Health is a global leader in the Virtual Care as-a-Service (VCaaS) space, focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeOne Health has the most advanced telemedicine solutions for the entire continuum of care — from acute care settings to outpatient and remote patient monitoring. For more information about VeeOne Health’s vision for the future of telemedicine see http://veeonehealth.com/

