Former LinkedIn VP Joins H1 Board As Company Continues to Build its Global Healthcare Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , which provides the largest global healthcare network that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that Mike Derezin has joined H1 as a member of its Board of Directors.



Derezin is currently the COO of Chainlink Labs, which is developing the global standard powering mainstream blockchain adoption. Prior to Chainlink Labs, Derezin spent more than ten years at LinkedIn where he was a go to market executive who helped scaled two hyper-growth SaaS businesses - LinkedIn Learning and LinkedIn Sales Navigator- to become the market leader in their respective segments. Prior to his LinkedIn experience, Derezin co-founded several companies including an online gaming company (VoxPop) and an online emerging market business and financial information company (Porvenir, acquired by Thomson Reuters).

“Mike Derezin is an exciting addition to our Board,” said Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO of H1. “There are some important similarities between H1 and the early days of LinkedIn. As our global healthcare network expands, Mike’s experience at LinkedIn, as well as his expertise in scaling businesses as a successful CEO and a trusted investor to startups will be invaluable. I’m grateful to have him on our team at this pivotal moment for our company.”

H1 has built the premier healthcare data network for Healthcare Providers (HCPs), searching scholarly data and medical claims data to surface the most relevant researchers or clinicians given any criteria. The company’s platform helps life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organizations. Most recently, H1’s focus on allowing doctors to enhance their own individual profiles has further increased the depth and value of the proprietary data. Seven of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world and several leading academic medical centers (Columbia, UPenn, and others) are now H1 customers. In 2021 to date, the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) has grown by over 250 percent as the appetite for health data continued to accelerate and the network effect took hold.

“H1 has assembled a massive network of healthcare data that is vital to hospitals, healthcare systems and pharmaceutical companies,” said Mike Derezin. “I’m eager to lend my expertise to this very talented team at a time when timely access to healthcare experts and information is more critical than ever. I look forward to working alongside the H1 executives to help them expand their business as demand for their network continues to grow on a global scale.”

About H1

H1 provides the largest global healthcare network to help life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems engage with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. As the trusted source of information on healthcare professionals and institutions, H1 connects the entire healthcare ecosystem through real-time data and clinical findings. Learn more at https://h1.co/.

