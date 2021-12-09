Cradlepoint Appoints Ben Carr as Chief Information Security Officer as Company Expands its Role in Secure Wireless WAN

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced that it has appointed Ben Carr as Chief Information Security Officer to enhance the company’s security capabilities through its next phase of growth in 4G/LTE and 5G connectivity solutions. Carr brings more than 25 years of results-driven experience in developing and executing long-term business and product security strategies.



Carr joins Cradlepoint from Qualys, a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. As Global CISO for Qualys, he led the global corporate and product security strategy along with compliance activities. As CISO for Aristocrat, he built a world-class global Cybersecurity program from the ground up, built out security programs at Visa, and has also served as the Head of Corporate IT Security globally for Nokia. Additionally, Carr is a member of the Board of Directors for the IT-ISAC and has served on advisory boards for TruStar, Mimecast, Qualys, and Accuvant.

With recent ransomware attacks and other breaches, security has become a paramount concern for IT organizations and business partners. This is the main priority for Carr as he takes on his new role at Cradlepoint. He will focus on continuing to improve the company’s IT security posture as well as consult with product teams on shaping current and future security offerings, and support customer engagements by articulating the extensive security capabilities of Cradlepoint Wireless Wide-Area Network (WAN) and 5G solutions.

“With an elevated focus on security today, especially as cloud, data, and IoT threats converge with the adoption of 5G solutions, we’re confident that Ben’s expertise and leadership will enhance an already strong security posture that will enable us to deliver cutting-edge security to Cradlepoint customers,” said Doug Phillips, COO of Cradlepoint. “Ben has an impressive track record of helping companies up-level their security capabilities and implement offerings that address vexing security challenges.”

“5G connectivity is the future of enterprise connectivity and I’m thrilled to be joining Cradlepoint, which is at the forefront of delivering these solutions to enterprises around the world,” said Carr. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to help take Cradlepoint’s business security to the next level, as well as create new solutions to help mitigate the looming threats that exist in today’s WAN infrastructures”.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 28,500 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India with international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com .

