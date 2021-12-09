Global Point of Care Diagnostic Market (2021 to 2027) - The Field of COVID-19 POC Diagnostics is Rapidly Evolving

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Care Diagnostic Market Size, Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Point of care testing, is a medical testing that is performed outside of a laboratory setting. The implementation of POC testing is helpful for value-based healthcare where there is a need for more convenient diagnosis, accurate monitoring, early detection and the prevention and management of chronic conditions.

In this report, we have covered diagnostic markets: Glucose Monitoring Infectious Disease, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Market, Hermatology Testing, Cardio metabolic Monitoring, Coagulation Monitoring, Urinalysis, and Tumor Markers. According to the publisher, The Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market will be US$ 44.00 Billion by 2027.



Worldwide Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size was US$ 29.04 Billion in 2021

Around the world, testing devices have been designed for point of care with reduced footprints and ability to analyze a larger range of biomarkers, making them more flexible than machinery in the central laboratory. Portability and versatility have expanded POC testing's capability; diagnoses are conducted in less traditional places, such as lower-income and under-served populations, rural regions, and areas with limited infrastructure. Furthermore, the factors that drive the global Point of Care diagnostic are the surging prevalence of diseases which demand for better treatment and rapid diagnostic services. Staff shortages in clinical laboratories are primarily driving the demand for POC diagnostics.



United States Point of Care Diagnostics Market has the Lion's Share

In this report we have covered by Country such as the United States, China, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Argentina, India, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The United States holds the dominant position across countries covered in this report and expected to continue its dominance during forecast period. The factors that contribute to this country's growth are the surging geriatric population base in the country, rising prevalence of diseases, and the favorable government regulations and initiatives undertaken to develop healthcare infrastructure. Emerging countries has been growing continuously and tend to do well during the forecast period as suggested by our analyst.



COVID-19 Impact on Point of Care Diagnostics Industry

Around the world, industries have been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic outbreak due to lockdowns, restrictions, and unavailability of transportation. But point of care diagnostics technologies has grown many folds. With many technologies approved during the pandemic for commercialization in the past 10 months, the field of COVID-19 POC diagnostics is rapidly evolving. As such, worldwide companies are in search of developing these devices to provide a reliable method of virus detection. The point of care market has multiplied during the pandemic and will surge post-recovery as expected. As per our research findings, the global Point of Care Diagnostics Industry will grow at a CAGR of 7.17% during 2021-2027.

