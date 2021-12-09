ALYI CEO Joins WPUR CEO To Present EV Charging Initiative At Emerging Growth Conference

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) and WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) (the “Company”), today announced ALYI CEO Dr. Randell Torno and WPUR CEO Sean Mathis yesterday presented together at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference is a live, interactive online event that gives existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with company CEOs.

Dr. Torno recently joined the WPUR’s Board of Directors in conjunction with a series of agreements advancing WPUR’s updated business focus to advance innovative water and electricity management technologies to include the introduction of an electric vehicle charging solution.

WPUR anticipates working closely with ALYI in conjunction with ALYI’s development of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem.

ALYI is building an EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment, not just the manufacturing of EVs.

ALYI’s EV Ecosystem strategy is concentrating efforts first on developing solutions for the East African market where per capita transportation is low and EV solutions have the potential to be a first to market transportation solution rather than a replacement of an existing solution.

EV solutions rugged enough to endure the East African environment are also likely to be viable solutions everywhere else in the world, and ALYI does plans to expand globally.

In a move to accelerate ALYI’s EV Ecosystems expansion, ALYI’s cryptocurrency funding partner, Revolt Token (RVLT) will now be developing direct investment partnerships with ALYI EV Ecosystem partners. WPUR is in discussions with RVLT now.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV Ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .

The presentation on Friday will also include the latest updates from Revolt Token (RVLT).

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/ .

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts and take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.



Contact:

WaterPure International, Inc.

Sean Mathis

info@wpurinc.com

972-918-5256

Alternet Systems, Inc.

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297