Global $3.79 Bn Clear Aligners Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

The global clear aligners market is expected to grow from $1.93 billion in 2020 to $2.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The market is expected to reach $3.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%.

Major players in the clear aligners market are Align Technology, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann, The 3M Company, Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation), Dentsply Sirona, Scheu Dental, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, TP Orthodontics, and K Line Europe.



The clear aligners market consists of revenue generated from the sales of clear aligners, by the companies that manufacture them. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement.



The clear aligners market covered in this report is segmented by product into ceramic braces, clear aligners, lingual braces. It is also segmented by material type into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), others and by end-user into hospitals, dental and orthodontic clinics.



A major factor that limits the clear aligners market growth is its high cost. The cost of clear aligners is higher than that of metal braces. For instance, the average cost of clear aligners ranges from $3,500 to $8,000, while the metal braces price ranges from $2,500 to $6,000. This difference in cost is primarily due to the customization as clear aligners are designed according to the patient's condition and severity. Therefore, high prices of clear aligners are likely to hamper the market.



In January 2019, Straumann Group, a Switzerland based dental equipment and supplies manufacturing company, has entered into a partnership with Tianjin ZhengLi Technology. By partnering with Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Limited (ZhengLi Technology), whose clear-aligner device has regulatory approval in China, the Straumann Group has facilitated its strategy to penetrate the market for orthodontic clear aligners in China.

Straumann has also acquired exclusive distribution rights for its aligners in China. This partnership will give Straumann group the solutions which are ready for commercialization by the Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Limited, along with it the distribution and logistics network, appropriate infrastructure, digital technologies and internal experience of the Straumann Group will support its market entry and expansion. The Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Limited is a Chinese medical devices company which primarily deals with orthodontic clear aligner.



The rising prevalence of dental malocclusion across the world is the major factor responsible for the growth of the clear aligners market. Malocclusion is a medical disorder where the teeth are misaligned and/or incorrect relation between the teeth of the upper and lower dental arches. The incidence of malocclusion is high with variations between various geographic regions and age groups. It is one of the most common dental problems along with dental caries, gingival disease, and dental fluorosis.

As of January 2020, the Invisalign system of Align Technology, a leading player in the clear aligners market, treated 2 million patients who started treatment using the Invisalign system. Invisalign system is used for straightening and aligning of teeth. This shows the increase in the adoption rate of clear aligners for straightening and aligning of misaligned teeth contributing to the growth of the clear aligners market.



Dental 3D printing is an emerging technology in the clear aligners market. 3D printing has many applications in the dental industry which include bridge models, surgical guides, clear aligners and dentures. However, clear aligner manufacturing is the most common use of dental 3D printing, as it helps in designing clear aligners cost-effectively. The majority of clear aligners manufactures are currently using 3D-printed moulds for manufacturing the clear aligners.



