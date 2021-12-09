Global Xylitol Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Xylitol Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global xylitol market is expected to grow from $972.85 million in 2020 to $1,053.07 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The market is expected to reach $1,295.74 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The main types of xylitol are wood fibrous sweetener, birch xylitol, corn xylitol, and others. The wood fibrous sweeteners are obtained from the xylan-rich portion of hardwoods and are used in meats, prepared food, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and animal feed. The different forms include solid, liquid and are used in food and beverages, oral hygiene products, cosmetics and toiletries, pharmaceuticals, others.



North America was the largest region in the xylitol market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest region in the xylitol market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing investment is an emerging trend in the xylitol market. Major companies operating in the xylitol sector are focused on investments to strengthen their position. For instance, in December 2019, Fazer Group, a Finland-based food company invested $47.26 million (€40 million) to use the oat hull in the production of xylitol as a raw material. The innovation in product manufacturing using the unique process and the raw material is supposed to reduce cost and will cater to the market needs for the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries.



In December 2021, Whole Earth Brands, Inc., a US-based food company brand acquired Wholesome Sweeteners for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition broadens whole earth's diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delectable products, which meet rising consumer requirements for natural and plant-based dietary options, baking ingredients, and flavor profiles. Wholesome Sweeteners Incorporated is a US-based company that focuses on organic sweeteners.



The rising demand for sugar-free confectionery is expected to drive the growth of the xylitol market in the coming years. There is an increasing awareness and knowledge about the harmful effects of sugar consumption. As a result, people are seeking out sugar-free options as part of an effort to eat healthily. The increasing focus to avoid sugar in a regular diet and eat healthily has led to the adoption of natural alternative sweeteners such as xylitol and stevia.

For instance, in 2021, according to Forbes, an American business journal, Lily's Sweets, a US-based sugar-free chocolate company has registered a 55% revenue rise year-over-year. Therefore, the rising demand for sugar-free confectionery propels the growth of the xylitol market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Xylitol Market Characteristics



3. Xylitol Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 On Xylitol



5. Xylitol Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Xylitol Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Xylitol Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Xylitol Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Xylitol Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Wood Fibrous Sweetener

Birch Xylitol

Corn Xylitol

Others

6.2. Global Xylitol Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Solid

Liquid

6.3. Global Xylitol Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Food and Beverages

Oral Hygiene Products

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Pharmaceuticals

Others

7. Xylitol Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Xylitol Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Xylitol Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Cargill Inc.

CSPC Shengxue Glucose Co. Ltd

Dupont Nutrition & Health (Dupont Danisco)

Dynamic Food Ingredients Corporation

Hangzhou Shouxing Bio-Technology Co. Ltd

Ingredion Incorporated

Nova Green Inc.

O'laughlin Industries Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrkxfj



