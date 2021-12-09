AppSwarm and Touchpoint Group Announce Collaboration for Metaverse Gaming Products

Tulsa, OK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces collaboration with Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI) , a media and digital technology holding company, to develop virtual products for the metaverse gaming sector.



AppSwarm is excited to announce its project with Touchpoint Group to explore developing metaverse projects for virtual gaming and non-fungible token (NFT) markets.

Touchpoint’s AIR RACE World Championship is a pinnacle showcase of clean energy aviation and entertainment combining into the metaverse. Their intellectual property in advanced aerial mobility could make for new and exciting aerial NFT products for the gaming industry.

Gaming is already the largest sector of the metaverse. Hundreds of millions of active daily players on multiple titles have built thriving communities. Major brands such as Nike and Balenciaga have already adapted real life products into the metaverse with huge success.

AppSwarm will also explore other low barrier to entry opportunities into the metaverse from hardware needed to create the metaverse, software that will host it, and businesses that will operate within it.

Tom Bustamante, the Founder and CEO of AI Venturetech, Inc. commented, "These new virtual worlds will allow people to trade crypto collectibles like NFTs, while fundamentally changing the medium through which users and many businesses socialize with others, watch music performances, engage with commercial brands, and trade in-game skills and products. The goal now for AppSwarm is to seek out new opportunities, like theirs with Touchpoint Group, and begin staking out initial market share on which to expand out into 2022."

For updates on this project please register at https://tulsalabs.io/investors/



About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

“LEGAL DISCLAIMER”

AppSwarm and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling, or issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com