PTOP announces it has retained BlueChip Accounting LLC to prepare financials for OTC Annual Report for Fiscal Year ending 9-30-2021

Cambridge, MA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network a.k.a MobiCard (OTC Pink: PTOP) is happy to announce that we have retained BlueChip Accounting and executed payment. The New Agreement to prepare PTOP financial statements for our year-end annual report ending 9-30-2021.

Shareholders may recall that PTOP previously worked with BlueChip Accounting in order to become compliant with the SEC rule 15c2-11’s new amendment that stated any company without its financial reports up to date by September 28th, 2021, would be delisted or taken off the OTC Markets exchange and moved to the “Grey Markets”. PTOP filed the necessary OTC Reports, met the requirements, and had PTOP’s financial statements posted by September 28th in compliance with the proper procedures, and guidelines in accordance with the OTC Markets.

BlueChip Accounting’s services will include but are not limited to:



• Assist management in the preparation of US GAAP based financial statements for the period ended 9/30/21 and related notes to the financial statements based on information in the Company provided financial records.

• Prepare reconciliations and schedules related to any adjusting entries necessary for the audits and reviews.

• Propose standard, adjusting, or correcting journal entries or other changes affecting the financial statements to the management.

• Provide auditor support as it relates to our preparation of the financial statements and any adjustment to the Company’s records requested during reviews or audits.

• Assist the Company’s SEC Counsel in the preparation of the Company’s OTC Reports.

• Management will be required to review and approve final Financial Statements.

PTOP plans to have this OTC Annual report submitted prior to December 31, 2021.

PTOP believes we will have the Annual report (year ending Sept. 30th, 2021) completed & posted by Jan 1st, 2022, and obtain “Pink Current Status” sooner rather than later. These two events will be something to look forward to in the new year and should strengthen the company. “Pink Current Status” will offer a variety of advantages to the company. Once Pink Current, we do plan to pay for an application for DWAC eligibility.

“We hope this new year will see a very active January and February for press announcements. As I plan to have many objectives lined up for a rapid-fire succession of completions early in the new year. MobiCard will start to realize the benefits of our completed objectives. Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays to all our shareholders, I look forward to communicating a lot of positive developments early in the new year,” concluded Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

ABOUT:

Peer to Peer Network aka MobiCard is the 1st of its kind digital contact/business card. It will greatly facilitate the ability of individuals and businesses to share information and more effectively expand their visibility and brand awareness. MobiCard is a combination of powerful mobile apps and desktop apps with wide-ranging capabilities, including linking video's, user websites, all forms of contact information, and all of each user's social media links into one consolidated source. It is more than just a digital business card; it's a "dynamic digital footprint." A subscriber can custom create their business card to include a company logo, profile photo, contact details, website, audio messaging, social media links and multimedia content. The platform sharing and alert system enables users to share their card via text/SMS, e-mail, and global social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc. The system provides the user instant text alerts when their card is opened or shared to third party referrals all while building an invaluable database of contact leads.

