Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 9 December 2021 17:30 EET

Uponor Corporation: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Uponor has received a notification from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 9 December 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the notification, Nordea Funds Ltd.’s holdings exceeded 5.0 percent of the shares and voting rights in Uponor, on 8 December 2021.

Total positions of the entities subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Shares: 5.01%

Votes: 5.11% Shares: 5.01%

Votes: 5.11% 73,206,944.00 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Shares: 4.95%

Votes: 5.06% Shares: 4.95%

Votes: 5.06%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009002158 Shares: 3,664,748.00

Votes:

3,742,030.00 Shares: 5.01 %

Votes: 5.11% SUBTOTAL A Shares: 3,664,748.00

Votes:

3,742,030.00

Shares: 5.01%

Votes: 5.11%



Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081



