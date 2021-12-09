English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 December 2021, at 17.30 EET

Positive profit warning: F-Secure improves its revenue outlook 2021 for corporate security products

F-Secure improves its revenue outlook 2021 for corporate security products.

Revenue from corporate security products is expected to grow by more than 10 percent.

Rest of the outlook for 2021 remains unchanged:

Revenue from cyber security consulting is expected to grow but uncertainty remains due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue from consumer security is expected to grow approximately at the same rate as in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain approximately at the previous year's level (EUR 35.7 million).

For reference, in February 2021 F-Secure issued the following outlook for 2021:

Revenue from corporate security products is expected to grow at a high single-digit rate.

Revenue from cyber security consulting is expected to grow but uncertainty remains due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue from consumer security is expected to grow approximately at the same rate as in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain approximately at the previous year's level (EUR 35.7 million).

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the predictability of cyber security consulting and can also impact the new sales of software solutions.

F-Secure’s financial targets published on 31 August 2021 remain unchanged.

Contact information:

Tom Jansson, CFO, F-Secure Corporation

investor-relations@f-secure.com