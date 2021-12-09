F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 December 2021, at 17.30 EET
Positive profit warning: F-Secure improves its revenue outlook 2021 for corporate security products
- Revenue from corporate security products is expected to grow by more than 10 percent.
Rest of the outlook for 2021 remains unchanged:
- Revenue from cyber security consulting is expected to grow but uncertainty remains due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Revenue from consumer security is expected to grow approximately at the same rate as in 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain approximately at the previous year's level (EUR 35.7 million).
For reference, in February 2021 F-Secure issued the following outlook for 2021:
- Revenue from corporate security products is expected to grow at a high single-digit rate.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the predictability of cyber security consulting and can also impact the new sales of software solutions.
F-Secure’s financial targets published on 31 August 2021 remain unchanged.
