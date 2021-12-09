Greene Concepts Receives Purchase Order for Three Truckloads of Be Water from H20 Artesian for Distribution and Sale to Multiple Florida Retail Outlets

Marion, North Carolina, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that H20 Artesian, a BE WATERTM distribution partner for the Florida region, has sent a purchase order for three additional BE WATER truckloads to support sales efforts of the brand in Florida. The company first announced the agreement in its July 20, 2021 press release .

Brian Adkins and Mike McMurray, H20 Artesian’s principal partners, oversee the sale and distribution of BE WATER throughout Florida.

Brian Adkins states, “We've captured the attention of multiple large-scale retailers who are interested in carrying Greene Concepts’ BE WATER brand. As such we have submitted a purchase order for three full truckloads of fresh artesian BE WATER, amounting to over 119,000 bottles. Having completed most of our pre-logistical legwork over the last several months, we are now ready to begin the next step to significantly increase the footprint of BE WATER in the Sunshine State. We will be announcing additional updates shortly.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, notes, “It is with great joy that we provide three additional truckloads of BE WATER to H20 Artesian. They are creating new retail avenues for BE WATER in the state of Florida and setting us up for significant growth. We believe this is the first of many more purchase orders for H20 Artesian, and we could not be happier with our agreement with them.”

Mr. Greene concludes, “Distributors such as H20 Artesian are key to our future success and I thank Brian and Mike for their continued leadership, perseverance and foresight. We continue to maximize our bottling plant production levels with increased staffing, in-house training and quality/logistical management. Please stay tuned for additional announcements.”

About H20 Artesian, Inc.

H2O Artesian, Inc. is a Satellite Beach and Melbourne, Florida based distributor that services the entire state of Florida and distributes all of Greene Concepts brands. The company was established by Mike McMurray and Brian Adkins, who combined have over 50 years of sales and promotion expertise to retailers and consumers.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

