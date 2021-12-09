Global $9.6 Bn Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market to 2028

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global orthopedic soft tissue repair market size is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing geriatric population, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, an increasing number of sports injuries are key factors aiding market growth. Soft tissues commonly injured during sporting events and physical training include tendons, muscles, and ligaments.

Strains, sprains, and contusions, along with tendinitis and bursitis, are the frequently occurring soft tissue injuries. Even with proper treatment, these injuries may take a long time to heal. The growing incidence of road accidents is expected to further boost the demand for soft tissue repairs. Rotator cuff tear, one of the most common shoulder injuries, is likely to significantly drive the market over the forecast period.



In addition, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures due to growing concern over surgical scars further drives the demand for orthopedic soft tissue repair products. These procedures result in lesser traumas and quicker recovery than invasive ones. As the recovery time is shorter, it reduces patients' stay in hospitals, thereby cutting down costs associated with surgery and hospital stay.

For instance, in the case of knee replacement surgery, traditional open surgeries involve making a vertical incision of 8 to 10 inches over the front of the knee to expose the joint. During minimally invasive knee replacement surgery, fewer muscles and tendons are affected, producing more natural results. Wound closure is also easier and recovery time is shorter than traditional procedures.



Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations are expected to further boost overall growth. Treatments such as nerve root blocks, epidural steroid injection, sacroiliac joint injections, and platelet-rich plasma can be effective in managing complex musculoskeletal and neuromuscular pain caused due to ligament tear

Anatomic footprint reconstruction allows healthcare professionals to arthroscopically place the ACL graft at the center of a patient's ACL to provide rotational stability to the knee.

Also, various industry players, including Zimmer Biomet and NORAKER, have been developing new bioabsorbable soft tissue screws over the past few years.



Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Report Highlights

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of sports-related injury and the growing obese population

The cruciate ligaments repair segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to a high incidence of ACL injuries during sporting activities

The knee injury segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the high incidence of meniscus tear, which is a frequently occurring soft tissue knee injury among athletes

North America dominated the market in 2020 due to an increase in healthcare spending, which makes expensive soft tissue repair surgeries more affordable

