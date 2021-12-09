Associa Branches Raise $228,000 to Support Associa Cares Non-Profit Organization

Chantilly, VA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), Legum & Norman (L&N), and Select Community Services (SCS) recently hosted their 14th annual vendor fair to raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The event was held at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run. More than 250 representatives from 84 vendor companies and nearly 200 Associa team members gathered to network and build relationships. Organized in a speed-dating format, participants shared business plans and materials, and then enjoyed food trucks and beautiful weather. The event raised $228,000, bringing the 14-year total to more than $3 million for Associa Cares.

Associa is proud to have 13 vendors who have graciously sponsored the annual vendor fair every year since its inception:

Brothers Paving & Concrete

GAM Graphics & Marketing

High Sierra Pools, Inc.

Johnson, Bremer & Ignacio CPAs, PC

Karl Riedel Architecture, PC

Minkoff Company, Inc.

NOVA Painting Company, Inc.

Rees Broome, PC

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Toepfer Construction

TRC Engineering

TWC Services, LLC

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLP

“Our team members look forward to the annual vendor fair every year as an opportunity to connect with our valued business partners and be actively involved in giving back to our communities through the amazing work of Associa Cares,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa CMC and SCS president. “This year, we were elated to be able to hold the event in-person again and are grateful to all of the event sponsors, employees, and vendor partners that help us continue our tradition of giving back.”

“The Brothers team is committed to giving back to the communities we work in by supporting them in their time of need,” stated Paul Battista, Brothers Paving & Concrete founder and CEO. “Associa Cares aligns with our beliefs and goals by improving the lives of residents in the communities we serve."

Associa Cares has provided assistance to nearly 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

