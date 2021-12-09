Mission Cloud Services Honored for Security Innovation and Customer Satisfaction by Channel Partner Insight

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that it has earned both the Security Innovation Award and the Customer Satisfaction Award from Channel Partner Insight in the 2021 Channel Innovation Awards. The third-annual awards honor partner-side and vendor-side organizations that have brought exceptional value and innovation to the managed services market and made a real difference for their customers over the past year.



Mission has significantly expanded its managed AWS security, monitoring, and incident response solutions throughout 2021. As customer demand accelerated for end-to-end cloud security, Mission introduced its first-ever CISO at the beginning of the year to build out its managed security offerings. Among these services popular with customers is Mission Cloud Secure , the fully-managed threat detection and response offering powered by AlertLogic. Each Mission Cloud Secure customer receives a unique security solution tailored to its specific AWS deployment, industry compliance needs, and security exposure. Mission also recently achieved AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency Status , meeting this new AWS program’s rigorous requirements for security optimization.

“Through Mission Cloud Secure and our fully-managed, expert-driven AWS security implementations, Mission provides customers with the peace of mind that comes with continuous threat detection and response,” said Jarret Raim, CISO at Mission. “Especially as regulatory compliance mandates become increasingly stringent, ensuring robust security in the cloud is paramount to business continuity. Mission pairs exceptional insight with the right solutions to deliver security on AWS that is second to none. We’re honored to earn Channel Partner Insight’s Channel Innovation Award for Security Innovation.”

Backed by successful customer engagements, new offerings across its managed and professional services suite, and attention to each customer’s individual cloud goals, Mission has achieved impressive customer satisfaction results across several metrics. These include:

A second straight year with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80+, which is more than twice the median in the technology industry;

Customer satisfaction (CSAT) survey results show Mission customers rating their experiences as a 4.72 out of 5.0;

An extremely high customer retention rate.



“We’re incredibly proud of the engagement level we deliver to our customers, from SMBs to enterprises,” said JP Pagluica, Vice President, Customer Success at Mission. “Every customer is different, every AWS implementation is different, and we work closely with organizations to build and execute a strategy that will be successful for their use case. We’re excited to see our approach to customer engagement acknowledged by Channel Partner Insight, as well as in the results we see from metrics such as NPS and CSAT.”

Mission was also recently named a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP by ChannelE2E and has earned recognition as a top-ranking solution provider in the CRN 2021 Fast Growth 150. Additionally, Mission was recognized as the #1 mid-sized company on Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 list of the 100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles and, earlier in 2021, Mission was named Best Employer to Work For by Channel Partner Insight.

About Mission

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.