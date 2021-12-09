Global Docking Station Market Report 2021-2028 - Growing Popularity of the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) Work Culture Attributed to Growth

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Docking Station Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global docking station market size is expected to reach USD 2.20 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028

The industry growth can be attributed to the growing popularity of the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) work culture, which aims to cut costs while increasing flexibility and efficiency. Docking stations are primarily used to connect mobile computing devices, such as tablets and smartphones, to displays, keyboards, printers, and other peripherals.

Furthermore, the demand for the aforementioned computer devices is being fueled by the growing need for quicker data transfer. In addition, with the rising number of gaming subscriptions and the growing popularity of e-sports, the demand for docking stations is expected to increase in the coming years.



In addition, the global brand awareness that Bluetooth technology provides is expected to enable the development of richer solutions with a faster time to market. The addition of mesh to the Bluetooth standard would open up considerable opportunities for improved experiences in smart homes and building automation.

According to a research study, about 48 billion Internet-enabled devices are likely to be installed by 2021, of which nearly one-third would include Bluetooth. With the increasing number of Bluetooth-enabled devices, the mesh networking technology would make a significant initial impact on the commercial and industrial spaces, ultimately becoming a common technology in the larger Internet of Things system.



The digital economy continues to evolve at breakneck speed, driven by the ability of digital media to collect, use, and analyze massive volumes of machine-readable information. As digital media saves time and provides the convenience of accessing data from anywhere, at any time, people worldwide are widely adopting it for various applications. Increasing focus on the digital economy would boost the demand for docking stations in the coming years.



Moreover, governments in developing countries have undertaken various initiatives to promote the digital economy for various development purposes and solve various social issues. Moreover, digitalization can improve economic and social outcomes, and be a driving force for innovation and productivity. Digital platforms facilitate transactions, networking, and information exchange, among others.



Furthermore, the popularity of universal docking stations is increasing steadily among frequent business travelers as these stations enable them to connect with other devices such as printers, keyboards, and scanners, in addition to saving time and expenses. Furthermore, universal docking stations are extremely helpful for IT administrators as these stations can be used with the latest Ultrabook, MacBook, and Windows pro tablets and laptops, thus providing hassle-free connectivity.



Docking Station Market Report Highlights

The laptop product segment dominated the market and held a revenue share of over 70.0% in 2020. The smartphone and tablet segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028

The wireless connectivity segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028 due to the incorporation of advanced wireless technologies, such as WiGig, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, with better efficiency

The offline distribution channel segment captured the largest revenue share of over 75.0% in 2020. An increasing number of retail stores, especially in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil, is expected to boost product sales through offline channels

North America held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. This can be attributed to the growing need for docking stations in the region as millennials and youngsters have become more interested in e-sports

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Docking Station Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. Docking Station Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Docking Station Market: Connectivity Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Docking Station Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Docking Station Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Targus

StarTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc.

ACCO Brands Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

HP Development Company L.P

Plugable Technologies

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Acer Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

