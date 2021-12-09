PJET CEO Indicates Cryptocurrency Strategy In The Works

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (the “Company”), yesterday presented at Emerging Growth Conference and PJET CEO Steven Rash indicated the company has a cryptocurrency strategy in the works during the Q&A session.

“Cryptocurrency is here to stay and needs to be integrated into probably everyone’s business strategy,” said PJET CEO Steven Rash. “We have a number of cryptocurrency scenarios being evaluated.”

The Emerging Growth Conference (EmergingGrowth.com) is a live, interactive online event that gives existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company CEOs.

PJET has recently reorganized its business focus to concentrate on delivering university student life solutions starting first with an App positioned as the Airbnb of VRBO of student housing, Student Housing By Owner of SHBO.

The development of the SHBO App is complete, and the App is now undergoing an internal quality review. The App is expected to launch in production before the end of the year.

PJET is building a brick-and-mortar component of its business to physically trial and prove parameters for its technology solutions. The company has reached terms to fund and build a student housing residential building in Texas that will support a small private university with an enrollment of approximately 1200 students.

PJET also recently announced that it will add an EV pilot to its brick-and-mortar pilot. PJET has ordered ten electric scooters from Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI) that will deployed for use on the same campus with a mobile app to access the scooters. PJET will use the pilot to generate data for a more comprehensive technology solution that can be scaled to any university.

21 million U.S. college students are estimated to have over $376 billion in spending power. In 2020, students spent $39 billion on food alone. Annual student spending on clothes and accessories is estimated at $67 billion. Universities themselves spend approximately $1 billion annually advertising to the university student demographic.

PJET’s Student Housing App design includes an artificial intelligence engine intended to integrate a network of businesses addressing the student living ecosystem.

PJET is majority owned by ACI Conglomerated which also controls North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA).

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com