One World Universe Inks Deal with Celebrity Photographer and Metaverse Developer Gabriel Di Sante

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has reached an agreement to work with Toronto based virtual experience developer Gabriel Di Sante.

One World Universe, through its newly formed subsidiary Metaverse Holding Corp., will partner with Mr. Di Sante in developing a 3D Virtual Experience for celebrity music artists. They will consist of exclusive NFTs, Meet and Greets with the artist and numerous pieces of autographed memorabilia. These project events plan to be auctioned through Sotheby’s, one of the world's largest brokers of fine and decorative art, jewelry, and collectibles.

“I am excited to work with One World Universe on this project. If successful, together we can continue to replicate similar future projects with other celebrity music artists I have close business relationships with,” stated Gabriel Di Sante.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to work with Gabe. He is a talented celebrity photographer who has developed multiple platforms that enhance one’s Virtual Experience in 3D. The future of shopping in the metaverse in 3D versus 2D can be seen here: https://my.gabrieldisante.com/tour/odtoronto . An example of what meeting a band in 3D could look like: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ciLEsxtqMyZ… and how both collectors and NFT developers can showcase their NFT collections can be seen here: https://my.gabrieldisante.com/tour/desoseum . As more and more internet users incorporate using VR [Virtual Reality] equipment such as the Oculus, the race for 3D content to satisfy the end user will be the ‘make or break’ for the success of the metaverse. We plan on closing our first legendary artist as early as next week,” commented Jerry C. Craig, CEO.

The company added $3.5 million in real estate assets over the weekend. One World’s CEO also plans on conducting his first interview this Friday. The One World Metaverse website is under construction and shareholders can expect many more updates and multiple acquisitions/projects throughout the month of December.

