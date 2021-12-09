PURAURA Naturals CBD Positively Impacts Well-Being

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rock Hemp Holdings, a vertically integrated grower, processor and marketer of hemp derivatives, has released the results of the Radicle ACES Brand Insight Report on its PURAURA Naturals Premium Tincture. PURAURA Naturals, an Enhanced Botanicals brand, recently participated in the groundbreaking Radicle ACES (Advancing CBD Education and Science) study, which was the largest and most comprehensive randomized controlled trial of its kind.

Over the course of four weeks, the rigorous study tracked consumption and effectiveness of orally ingested CBD products across a diverse population of nearly 3,000 participants and 13 brands, and assessed well-being, quality of life, longer-term pain, sleep quality, and feelings of anxiety using validated, standardized health indices. "As we anticipated, the results demonstrated that participants who took the PURAURA Premium Tincture throughout the study period experienced significant improvement in well-being, anxiety, sleep quality and pain compared to the control group," stated Joseph Cachey, Chief Executive Officer, Green Rock Hemp Holdings.

Key findings show that study participants assigned to the PURAURA Premium Tincture reported a 70 percent improvement in well-being, as assessed by the World Health Organization (WHO)-5 Well Being Index; a 49 percent decrease in anxiety, measured using the Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)-7 scale; a 27 percent improvement in sleep quality, measured using the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS™) Sleep Disturbance SF 8B scale; and a 25 percent decrease in pain, which was measured using the PEG-3 Scale. Participants experienced the most significant improvements during the first week of use, and generally reported effect onset one to four hours after using the product.

"The ACES study was driven by our deep commitment to contribute to the body of scientific data in the CBD market," stated Pelin Thorogood, Co-founder and Executive Chair of Radicle Science. "This rigorous study provides objective health outcome data for a variety of common health conditions, with the potential to offer unprecedented guidance on CBD effectiveness based on demographic or behavioral differences."

"The Radicle ACES study illustrates that PURAURA Naturals Premium Tincture can provide tremendous benefit and improve overall well-being for those suffering from sleep disturbances, anxiety, and pain," Cachey concluded. "Our commitment to both quality and transparency is precisely why customers trust PURAURA Naturals."

To learn more about PURAURA Naturals, please visit: puraura-naturals.com or email us at info@grhempholdings.com. And, for more background on Radicle ACES methodology and additional insights from collaborators and experts involved in the study, see this Radicle Resources article.

About Green Rock Hemp Holdings:

Green Rock Hemp Holdings, LLC (GRHH) is a professional, vertically integrated solutions provider to the industrial hemp community. From seed to CBD, GRHH and its affiliates—GeneticsCubed, LLC; Red Dune Seed, LLC; Mesa Rising Hemp Farms, LLC; Red Mesa Science & Refining, LLC; and Enhanced Botanicals, LLC—provide farmers, consumer goods producers, and end customers with the highest-quality products and solutions. From scientific genome, seed development, and mindful cultivation, through state-of-the-art processing and extraction, GRHH brings proven business practices to the emerging hemp industry. Led by experienced business executives who have founded and managed companies across the globe, GRHH successfully executes strategic business plans for each of its divisions that are focused on revenue, return, and expansion. Follow Green Rock Hemp Holdings on LinkedIn.

About Radicle Science:

Radicle Science is a transformative healthtech B-corp offering the first ever scalable path to validate and predict the health effects of nonprescription consumer products, transforming them into democratized precision solutions for ailments or enhancement of human function. Radicle Science leverages a proprietary data analytics platform and a virtual, direct-to-consumer (D2C) clinical trial model to deliver objective health outcome data across diverse populations and conditions, at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional methods. Our Radicle Vision is a future where affordable, accessible, consumer health products are trusted by patients, recommended by healthcare providers, reimbursed by insurance, and used as widely as pharmaceutical drugs. To learn more, please visit www.radiclescience.com and follow their LinkedIn page and Twitter page.

