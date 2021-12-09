The Celebrated Tag Team 'Scoop There It Is' Commercial is Named the #1 Ad of 2021 by Adweek Magazine

ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, The Martin Agency has been selected as the U.S. Advertising Agency of the Year by Adweek Magazine. The agency produced the spirited "Scoop There It Is" GEICO commercial that featured Tag Team. Perched inside a colorful ice cream truck, the iconic Tag Team duo of DC Glenn "The Brain Supreme" and Steve Rolln graced the cover alongside The Martin Agency's CEO Kristin Cavallo and Danny Robinson, the first African American CCO ever selected by the trade publication.

Tag Team members DC "The Brain Supreme" and Steve Rolln also learned Adweek Magazine recognized their popular commercial as the number one ad of 2021.

This caps an incredible fall 2021 for the old-school dynamic hip-hop duo, including:

A performance in the Disney-sponsored 30th Anniversary of Chicago's Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade

Participating in the Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day parade in Philadelphia

Throwing out the first pitch and performing at the playoff-clinching home game for MLB's Chicago White Sox

DC "The Brain Supreme" Glenn has parlayed his relentless pursuit of mastery into a multi-tiered string of continued entertainment industry success.

DC has become a rising phenom in the world of commercial, promo, and animation voice acting. He will be a celebrated presenter at the eighth annual Voice Arts Awards, live from the Guggenheim Museum in New York on Dec. 19.

Represented by the People Store Agency in Atlanta, DC has also co-starred in two noteworthy Season 2 episodes of BET's series "Games People Play."

And, with the help of his WeAudition family of actors, DC has strengthened his audition technique, being cast in two television series and booking a major motion picture role upcoming in 2022.

DC also continues preparing for motivational speaking engagements at universities and corporate events, aided by the National Association of Campus Activities and the National Speakers Association. And he's invaded the crypto world with his coming line of NFTs and creative new manifestations powered by LCS TV+ to unleash on the Metaverse.

About the Voice Arts® Award: The Voice Arts® Awards is voice acting's biggest night — an international celebration of some of the world's most brilliant media creations, where the VOICE is a key creative element.

Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jamie Foxx, Sandra Oh, Maya Rudolph, and Blue Ivy Carter headline the nominees. Trevor Noah will present the Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Honor to Stacey Abrams.

