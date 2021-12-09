UNCLE Credit Union Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with Two Executive Hires

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, serving four counties in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, welcomes two new members to the organization’s executive team: Terry Bishop, CPA as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Betina Marcelo as Vice President of Mortgage Lending.



Terry Bishop brings with him nearly two decades of executive experience in the financial services industry at institutions ranging in size from $370 million to $1.5 billion. His sphere of leadership includes finance, accounting, regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, treasury, operations and information technology. Bishop will steer the finance team in developing and implementing strategic planning objectives and practices to support growth and build long-term member value.

Bishop joins UNCLE after having most recently served as Vice President, Finance and Compliance for a state-chartered credit union located in Northern California. Prior to this role, he served as CFO for an $800 million financial cooperative headquartered in the Midwest. As a member of the United States Army Reserve, Bishop was instrumental in staging critical supplies for mission planning, while completing a tour of duty in Iraq. In addition, he currently serves as a board member for the Financial Managers Society, which serves nearly 1,500 professional members nationwide.

An industry veteran with deep expertise in lending, auditing and team building, Betina Marcelo has a demonstrated track record for exceeding member expectations, while driving outstanding organizational performance. In her new role, Marcelo is responsible for oversight and direction of the credit union’s mortgage lending functions including underwriting, reporting, loan compliance, servicing and product development.

Before joining UNCLE, Marcelo served as Vice President of Consumer Lending for a Southern California-based credit union, where she was promoted three times to positions of increasing levels of responsibility. During this tenure, she led her team in achieving record-breaking growth in mortgage loans and excelled at risk management, business development and compliance. Early in her career, Marcelo used her experience as a licensed real estate broker to establish a mortgage loan business, which contributed to her professional growth and advancement in the industry. Marcelo holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and an active California real estate license.

“We’re thrilled that Terry Bishop and Betina Marcelo have joined our executive team. Both are highly capable and visionary leaders, whose talent extends to translating big-picture goals into actionable steps that create value for our members, and enhance our organizational well-being,” said UNCLE Credit Union President and CEO Harold Roundtree.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $625+ million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 30,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership with a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin or Stanislaus counties. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement and strives to provide a seamless experience for members with high-value products, 24/7 convenience and personalized service. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

