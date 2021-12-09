Yes& Acquires Maryland-based Beyond Definition

Alexandria, VA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes& announced today that it has acquired Beyond Definition, a brand and marketing agency based out of Silver Spring, MD. Led by Debbie Bates-Schrott, Founder & CEO, and Mark DeVito, President, the Beyond Definition team leads the way in navigating change and creating an audience-first brand, while delivering marketing and digital experiences to move its clients’ missions forward.

Through this acquisition, Yes& is enhancing the depth and breadth of its capabilities in research, brand strategy, design, and digital while adding unique experience in naming and publication design.

“It is fantastic that an agency with so many talents and such a strong brand has chosen to become part of Yes&,” said Yes& president & CEO Robert W. Sprague. “For us, it’s not about how big we are; it’s about the expanded possibilities that the Beyond Definition team will bring to our clients—and also to all of our staff.”

As a part of the acquisition, Yes& is bringing on board all Beyond Definition employees. Bates-Schrott and DeVito will join the Yes& executive team, helping to grow the agency’s work in the association and commercial sectors.

“What resonated with me is the Yes& brand and what it stands for – positivity + possibility. Similar to Beyond Definition, this brand represents doing more for clients, delivering more than what was asked for,” said Bates-Schrott. “Yes& encourages open minds and an inclusive, motivated, and engaging environment to drive success.”

Beyond Definition has an enviable reputation with strong client relationships. The combined organization will be able to meet an even broader variety of client needs, fulfilling the Yes& strategy of quality growth based on maximizing its share of select commercial, association, nonprofit, B2G, and government accounts.

“Yes& culture and expertise complement the Beyond Definition agency experience in countless ways,” said DeVito. “It's a very exciting time and I cannot wait to see where we are headed in the coming years.”

Along with the recent acquisitions of P’unk Avenue and Boldr Strategies, Beyond Definition rounds out Yes& capabilities and positions it to achieve even more meaningful and measurable results for clients in 2022 and beyond.

