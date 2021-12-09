Leading Bitcoin Companies Launch Sats Center, a Bitcoin Trade Association Dedicated to Innovation and Education

Alexandria, Virginia, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sats Center, a non-profit business league, announced its formation today. The organization’s mission is to foster an innovative environment for Bitcoin. Sats Center will provide education to the public, elected officials, and regulators who want to learn about how Bitcoin can empower economic advancement and financial inclusion.

Sats Center will focus primarily on the state and local level, filling in knowledge gaps about Bitcoin and the opportunities it can bring to communities. The organization will also create an environment for the innovative open-source industry to connect with regulators and community leaders.

Sats Center founding member organizations include Ancova, Bit Block Boom, Bitcoin Day, Bitcoin Magazine, Bitrefill, Blockware Solutions, Casa, Choice App, Compass Mining, Core Scientific, Foundry, Galoy, Luxor Mining, Marathon, Riot Blockchain, River Financial, Swan Bitcoin, Trammell Venture Partners, and Upstream Data among others.

The formation coincides with the Southwestern Bitcoin Network’s 2nd annual Christmas party, where Bitcoin meetups from the western region gather to celebrate another year of building the Bitcoin network and community.

To bring its mission and vision to life, Sats Center will build a grassroots community of people and organizations across North America working to support the Bitcoin ecosystem. They will also partner with other associations, grassroots organizations, and think tanks when interests align.

Sats Center is a status-pending 501(c)(6) non-profit business league organized in Virginia and operating throughout the United States.

For media or membership inquiries please visit satscenter.org.