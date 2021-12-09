Proactive news headlines including C29 Metals Ltd, Theta Gold Mines, Frontier Digital Ventures and Calima Energy

Sydney, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has the diamond drill bit spinning at the Reedy Creek Mine prospect within the Reedy Creek Project in Central West NSW targeting base and precious metals, including copper and gold. Click here

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) has flagged an off-market takeover bid for West Aussie gold explorer Focus Minerals Ltd (ASX:FML). Click here

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd (ASX:FDV) outlined its online marketplace business strategy encompassing fast-growing emerging global markets during this week’s Proactive Online Marketplace Business Webinar. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has spudded the second well (Pisces #2) after successfully drilling the first well (Pisces #1) of its two-well horizontal Glauconitic (GLCC) drilling campaign at the core Brooks area in Alberta, Canada. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has received wet chemistry results for 88 rock chip samples gathered during an exploration program at Fairway Corridor target of the Wyemandoo Project that exceed expectations, showing very high rubidium grades and anomalous lithium grades. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has completed the first earn-in milestone under the Koongie Park Joint Venture agreement with Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR). Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has signed a drilling contract with Major Drilling Group International for its maiden drilling program at the Hook Lake Uranium Project in Canada’s prolific Athabasca Basin. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has identified another target for nickel-copper sulphides following recent seismic surveying at its flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia's north-eastern Goldfields. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) is trading higher after uncovering a new mineralised zone at Skyline prospect within the Andover Project, with three drill holes intersecting nickel and copper sulphide-rich mineralisation coincident with electromagnetic (EM) conductors. Click here

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has released Kojensi Enterprise v2.0 for secure document collaboration and sharing of sensitive content between government, defence, defence industry base (DIB) and higher education institutions. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has notched up a key achievement with underground mining activities recommencing at its 90%-owned Ta Khoa Nickel Project in northern Vietnam. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has made key appointments in the next phase of detailed engineering for the compressed hydrogen ship. Click here

Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN) has seen a key patent for its online real estate sales system accepted in the United States. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) continues to add to the golden potential of Bankan Project in Guinea with new results of up to 34 metres at 5.5 g/t gold below the NE Bankan resource. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) is conducting a series of value engineering studies expected to improve the economics and reduce the carbon footprint of its Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania. Click here

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) has entered into a three-way collaboration agreement with Foresence Technologies Limited and Produsense Pty Ltd, focused on offering data-driven solar Photovoltaic (PV) powered ‘smart greenhouses’ centred on ClearVue’s electricity-generating glazing technology. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has hit an important milestone with the release of its inaugural sustainability development report for the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi, as well as its head office in Perth, Australia. Click here

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has achieved an important milestone in developing its novel therapeutic product AD-324 from its i-body platform, with initial testing of AD-214 nebulisation devices exceeding expectations. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd’s hyper-casual gaming subsidiary GAMEE is poised to launch a second sale of G-Bot non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for its popular e-sports mobile blockchain game, Arc8. The sale will begin at 1pm coordinated universal time (UTC) on December 9, 2021, at gamee.com/gbots. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) is on the verge of a new reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign aiming to identify further gold at its Rover Project in WA. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI)’s assay results from aircore drilling at its 100%-owned Warralong project in the Pilbara region of WA will be incorporated with existing information to complete the basement geology interpretation and assist in the identification of follow-up drill targets for testing in 2022. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has made further progress in preparations for drilling the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well in Oklahoma with the drill rig mobilised to the site. Click here

