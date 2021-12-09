Company Announcement No 32/2021
Major shareholder announcement– Silchester International Investors LLP
With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 7 December 2021 we were informed by Silchester International Investors LLP, Time & Life Building, 1 Bruton Street, London, England that as at 6 December 2021, through direct and indirect holdings, Silchester International Investors LLP has 5,966,894 shares in Sydbank A/S, which corresponds to 9.99% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.
