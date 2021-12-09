|Suominen Corporation
|ANNOUNCEMENT 9.12.2021
|Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.12.2021
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|9.12.2021
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|SUY1V
|Amount
|6,391
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|4.9066
|EUR
|Total cost
|31,358.08
|EUR
|Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 855 726 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 9.12.2021
|On behalf of Suominen Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For additional information, please contact:
|Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation
|tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051
|www.suominen.fi
