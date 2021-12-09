LINCOLN TECH CAMPUS EARNS COVETED INDUSTRY ACCREDITATION

Parsippany, NJ, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, announces its South Plainfield, NJ campus welding program has been granted accreditation by the National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER). NCCER credentials career training programs related to the construction industry, and Lincoln’s Welding and Metal Fabrication Technology program was verified as having met the foundation’s stringent requirements.

“We’re proud to have NCCER’s seal of approval on our Welding program,” says Campus President Jim Kuntz. “Our mission at Lincoln is to graduate students who are ready to immediately step into the workforce, and the recognition by NCCER proves that our curriculum and training methodologies help graduates do just that."

NCCER’s accreditation standards were developed by more than 100 construction industry CEOs with the purpose of developing a safe and productive workforce across more than 70 craft areas. Graduating from an NCCER-accredited training program can enhance a candidate’s opportunities for career placement. Lincoln Tech’s accreditation is valid for three years from its date of issuance.

