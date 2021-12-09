French English

Elis has been ranked B at the CDP

Saint-Cloud, December 9, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces that it has been rated B by the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project).

The CDP is a non-profit organization, which performs independent assessments on the basis of information made available by companies on their strategy, risk & opportunity management, climate goals, annual climate performance, third party engagement, etc. In 2021, nearly 13,000 companies responded to the CDP Climate questionnaire.

This questionnaire, aligned with good practices in Climate Reporting (TCFD- Task force on Climate Related Financial Disclosure), is used by the investment community and by a growing number of companies wishing to assess the maturity and climate impact of their value chain.

Elis's score on climate change is B (from A leadership to D-), recognizing the Group's long-term commitment to this subject, and the unique positioning of Elis on the circular economy, making it possible to offer less impactful solutions and sustainable alternatives to purchasing or disposable solutions.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment