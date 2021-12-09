Appriss Retail Named a Leader by RIS News

Irvine, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appriss Retail, an industry leader in retail customer experience solutions, today announced that the company has been named a leader by RIS News as a part of the publication’s LeaderBoard 2022 study. The RIS News LeaderBoard is one of the retail industry’s most prestigious benchmark reports – ranking retail technology companies on customer satisfaction, performance, and value. Appriss Retail ranked fourteenth on the main LeaderBoard and was listed as one of the top solution providers in 29 of 50 categories.

Select categories where Appriss Retail ranked in the top 10 were:

Leaders in Technology Innovation (#1)

Leaders in Return on Investment (#1)

Top Vendors in Customer Satisfaction (#1)

Leaders in Overall Performance (#2)

Leaders in Software Reliability (#2)

Leaders in Ease of Installation and Integration (#2)

Leaders in Ease of Administration & Maintenance by Tier-One and Mid-Size Retailers (#1)

Leaders in Quality of Service (#1)

Leaders in Quality of Support (#1)

Customer Satisfaction for Targeted Solution Vendors (#1)

Targeted Solution Vendor Leaders (#1)

Leaders in Recommendation (#2)

Customer Satisfaction for Specialty Vendors (#3)

Leaders in Total Cost of Operation (#3)

Customer Satisfaction by Tier-One Retailers (#1)

Top Vendors for Tier-One Retailers (#8)

“We are honored that our customers gave us such overwhelming scores for satisfaction, performance and value,” said Steve Prebble, president of Appriss Retail. “Our targeted solutions incorporate data science, retail knowledge, and customer experience to help retailers optimize omnichannel returns, protect from loss, and improve profits. Our analytics, development, and customer success teams put all their energy and focus into ensuring our customers get significant revenue, profit, and ROI impact from their deployments. The RIS News LeaderBoard recognition is really a testament to their dedication.”

“This is Appriss Retail’s first placement in LeaderBoard’s Top 20 Master List, which is the premier ranking in the annual report,” said Tim Denman, editor in chief of RIS News. “Every company on the Master List are winning the hearts and minds of retailers evidenced by their superior customer satisfaction scores. Congratulations to Appriss Retail for making the prestigious list.”

The RIS News LeaderBoard has been published for 21 years. The survey is conducted, and results compiled, by Litchfield Research, an independent research company engaged by RIS News to ensure that the results are completely objective and accurately reflect the tone of the marketplace.

For more information about all of Appriss Retail’s top 10 rankings, or to review the entire RIS News LeaderBoard 2022 report, please visit: https://risnews.com/leaderboard22.

About Appriss Retail

Appriss Retail, a division of Appriss Inc., provides artificial intelligence-based solutions to help retailers protect margin, unlock sales, and cut shrink. With more than 20 years of retail data science expertise, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform generates advanced analytical insights and real-time decisions that drive action throughout the organization, including operations, finance, marketing, and loss prevention. Its performance-improvement solutions yield measurable results with significant return on investment among retail store, ecommerce, and inventory functions. Appriss Retail serves a global base of leading specialty, apparel, department store, hard goods, big box, grocery, pharmacy, and hospitality businesses in more than 150,000 locations (brick and mortar and online) in 45 countries across six continents. For more information about Appriss Retail, visit https://apprissretail.com.

