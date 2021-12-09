ComplianceQuest Announces Strategic Partnership with Enhesa to Ensure Compliance Across Global Enterprises

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ComplianceQuest, the leading provider of 100% cloud-native, next-generation Enterprise Clinical, Quality Health, Safety and Environmental Management solutions today announced a strategic partnership with Enhesa, the leading global, environment, health, and safety (EHS) compliance content provider. This partnership will help address the universal challenge that companies both large and small face: ensuring EHS compliance across an entire organization, in a simple and user-friendly manner.

As a result of this partnership, ComplianceQuest customers will have access to Enhesa's global regulatory content, helping companies comply with confidence. Customers will also gain access to Enhesa's leading regulatory intelligence content through the CQ solution suite, enabling them to optimize their compliance and regulatory initiatives. In addition, Enhesa customers can integrate with Enterprise Quality, Safety, and ESG Solutions provided by ComplianceQuest. In combination, companies can easily take steps to comply with these national and regional requirements, as well as easily understand when regulatory changes occur.

"Partnering with ComplianceQuest will greatly benefit their customers, who can now benefit from having our industry-leading global regulatory content at their fingertips, within CQ's powerful QHSE solution," says Enhesa's Global Head of Alliances, Shannon Summers. "Working with the ComplianceQuest team has been an absolute pleasure, and I am so pleased to welcome them into the Enhesa Alliances family."

"We are delighted to partner with Enhesa to provide global regulatory content to our customers," said Eric Morris, Head of Product Management for ComplianceQuest. "This relationship enables ComplianceQuest customers to be notified at the time of the change make more proactive business decisions in support of their regulatory compliance. CQ customers will now have direct, immediate access to the most current global and regional regulatory requirements to which their companies must conform."

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is an award-winning, 100% cloud-based Next-Generation AI-Powered Enterprise Quality, Safety, and ESG Solutions natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Our unified and connected solutions help companies of all sizes deliver quality products and services in the safest, most sustainable way by mitigating risk, problems, and inefficiencies while protecting customers, patients, employees, suppliers, and brand. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate, and use. Our team of domain experts is committed to innovation, product excellence and customer success. Visit www.compliancequest.com. Request demo.

About Enhesa

Enhesa is a partner to multinational corporations that want to help make the world a safer, more sustainable place. We help our clients be true and trustworthy contributing members of society with comprehensive EHS and product compliance intelligence. Equipping them with essential regulatory knowledge on emerging and evolving EHS trends, we empower businesses to be relevant and resolute in taking care of the environment, health, and safety of their collective—globally and locally. Our mission is to enable collaboration across the global regulatory ecosystem, empowering businesses. Visit https://www.enhesa.com/.

Contact:

Shalini Chowdhary

ComplianceQuest

408-458-8343 X 267

E: media@compliancequest.com

