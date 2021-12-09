Onclave Networks Joins Anterix Security Collective to Advance Security Solutions for the Utility Industry

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cybersecurity company Onclave Networks, Inc., a charter member of the Anterix Active Ecosystem, has now joined the Anterix Security Collective Program , a group focused on fostering sector-specific knowledge, solutions, and collaboration in response to growing cyber-physical security concerns for our nation's utilities.

Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the United States. The company is focused on enabling private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations for our nation's utilities.

The Anterix Security Collective brings together technology innovators like Onclave Networks to support utility companies in addressing evolving security requirements resulting from the utility sector's growing focus on grid modernization efforts. In that regard, the Anterix Security Collective seeks to bridge the gap between the Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) systems used to operate the grid.

"As part of the Anterix Security Collective, we're looking forward to collaborating with utility and fellow technology innovators and leveraging our expertise to support the utility industry in meeting its current and future security requirements," said Don Stroberg, CEO of Onclave Networks, Inc.

"Onclave's network-based, enterprise security solution is specifically designed to protect IoT systems based on Zero Trust and microsegmentation. Private networks, in combination with addressing expanding security policies and standards, position Onclave at the forefront in securing critical infrastructure from edge to core and the lives that depend on them," Stroberg added.

"Onclave Network's expertise in Zero Trust security architecture and microsegmentation is a valuable addition to the Anterix Security Collective," said Carlos L'Abbate, Chief Technology & Engineering Officer at Anterix. "In 2021, the average total cost of a data breach increased by the largest margin in seventeen years to $4.24M highlighting the importance of working together to accelerate cyber resilience to our nation's critical infrastructure through proven solutions."

As electricity systems around the world continue to digitize and modernize their infrastructure, Onclave emphasizes the need to deploy network security solutions that are purpose-built to protect vulnerable OT and IoT devices to counter increasing cyberattacks and reinforce the security posture for our nation's critical infrastructure. At Onclave, we believe that businesses, organizations, and government agencies need to adopt an "assumed breach" mindset or "Zero Trust" mentality to better protect our critical data.

The Onclave TrustedPlatform™ identifies all vulnerable endpoints, including OT, ICS and SCADA, and secures them in cryptographically separated enclaves (microsegmentation) that are invisible to attackers. The platform is designed to protect all industries including critical infrastructure such as utilities, which have significant attack surfaces and a vast number of interconnected devices.

Onclave's enterprise network security solution aligns with the Zero Trust Architecture standards recommended by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and outlined in the Biden Administration's Executive Order on improving the nation's cybersecurity. Onclave's solution simplifies management, reduces costs, and applies to existing networks.

About Onclave Networks, Inc.

Based in the Washington, D.C., area, Onclave Networks, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader securing new and legacy Operational Technology (OT) and IoT/IIOT devices including those using 5G. Onclave dramatically reduces cyberattack surfaces, breaches, network complexity, and costly overhead created by shared infrastructure — enabling a more efficient and secure way to operate and communicate. Delivering an integrated solution based on Zero Trust and leveraging proven methodologies used by the DoD, Onclave is well-positioned to protect vulnerable endpoints across all sectors, on-prem and in the cloud. Onclave brings real trust to communications by securing networks from edge to core.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.onclavenetworks.com.

