CGA Insurance Services Expands Risk Engineering Capabilities with New Hires

West Des Moines, Iowa, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career General Agency LLC (CGA® Insurance Services), a subsidiary of GuideOne® Insurance Company, announced that Kevin Garnot has been appointed casualty risk engineer, and Al Hernandez has been appointed energy risk engineer, effective immediately. In these roles, Garnot and Hernandez enable CGA to provide more risk mitigation solutions to clients in the Casualty and Energy sectors.

“Kevin Garnot and Al Hernandez are valuable additions to our Risk Engineering team and will help our company continue delivering nimble solutions for niche needs,” said Mark Groenheide, president of CGA. “Their expertise and knowledge give CGA the capacity to become a recognized provider of impactful, long-term risk improvement solutions in the Casualty and Energy sectors.”

“Kevin has a breadth of skills in the casualty area that he brings to the table, and Al brings in-depth knowledge and expertise in the petrochemical field,” said Adam Berger, senior vice president of CGA. Berger explained that Garnot and Hernandez will allow CGA to “provide petrochemical expertise within the Energy sector and increase our team’s capacity to handle a wider range of casualty risk profiles.”

Garnot brings decades’ worth of risk control, safety engineering and consulting experience to CGA. Prior to joining CGA, Garnot served as senior risk control specialist with Risk Consultants of America, which allowed him to conduct risk assessments across a variety of industries. He developed his construction expertise by serving in risk control roles with Tradesman Program Managers, Alliant Insurance and Aon Construction Risk Services.

Hernandez joins CGA from SCOR Global P&C, where he served as senior risk control engineer. In that role, he was responsible for conducting property risk assessments for an international book of energy business. Prior to that, Hernandez held risk engineering roles with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, and AIG Global Marine and Energy. Throughout his career, Hernandez has held various risk engineering and loss control consulting roles that have equipped him with extensive international experience in the energy industry.

About CGA Insurance Services

Career General Agency LLC (CGA Insurance Services), is comprised of the Wholesale Insurance Broker Division and the CGA Energy Division, a managing general underwriter program. CGA Insurance Services is a subsidiary of GuideOne Insurance Company. Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne Insurance is licensed in all 50 states as an excess & surplus carrier. GuideOne Insurance’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

