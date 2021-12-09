Run Home Camps Brings 20 Foster Boys to Free Baseball Camp

PHOENIX, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Run Home Camps is bringing 20 foster boys free of charge to Phoenix on the campus of Arizona Christian University. At $550 per boy for the week, financial and equipment donations are always appreciated.

Living Streams Church is generously supporting the new endeavor and the camp has received a few other donations, including Medals from US Acrylic Awards; however, lead organizer Jed Morris has a goal to fully fund the camp with donations.

Donation opportunities are listed below.

About Run Home Camps

The boys are treated like all-stars throughout the week with personalized photo albums, uniforms, a giant birthday party with bouncy houses and new baseball gloves for everyone, overnight accommodations with three meals per day along with exciting pro-level off-site activities and much more. It's our mission to bring Hope, Healing and Honor to abused and neglected boys through baseball.

HISTORY - The story of Run Home Camps began in the childhood mind of our founder, Nick Miller. Looking back on this time, Nick reflects that "I've always had a heart for the underdog." With a life-long love for baseball and the camaraderie it creates for people from all social, racial, and economic backgrounds, Nick envisioned a place where society's forgotten children could come and experience love and acceptance like never before.

With support from local social service agencies in western Pennsylvania, the first Run Home Camp for 19 ecstatic boys was held in the summer of 2013.

Through the years, many children have experienced the "best week of summer" and they look forward with great anticipation to next year's camp. Early in 2020, Run Home Camps became a registered non-profit with the hope of sharing their format with other willing groups across the U.S. while continuing their local Johnstown, PA camps each year.

Jed Morris on Run Home Camps

Jed Morris played baseball at Clear Lake HS in Houston, Texas, Tyler JC, the University of Nebraska, the Oakland A's organization and the Lancaster Barnstormers. While coaching at Eastern University in 2017, Jed was fortunate to volunteer for Run Home Camps and was blown away by the attention to detail and powerful execution of its mission. He appreciates that the camp is intentionally kept small, with only 20 campers so the staff and coaches can make an impact over the week. When Jed began working for the San Diego Padres in 2018, he had hope of expanding the non-profit to Phoenix, AZ.

Learn more about the impact Run Home Camps is making in young men's lives by visiting https://www.runhomecamps.org .

CONTACT Jed Morris

COMPANY Run Home Camps | Phoenix

Send a Boy https://www.runhomecamps.org/donate

Donate Equipment https://tinyurl.com/bmps7c4p

PHONE 402-770-7062

EMAIL safe@runhomecamps.org

WEB https://www.runhomecamps.org

SUPPORTED BY Living Streams Church | Phoenix, AZ and US Acrylic Awards | Glendale, AZ

