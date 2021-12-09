Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield appoints Sylvain Montcouquiol as Chief Resources and Sustainability Officer

Paris, Amsterdam, December 9, 2021

Press release

URW appoints Sylvain Montcouquiol as Chief Resources and Sustainability Officer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announced the appointment of Sylvain Montcouquiol as Chief Resources and Sustainability Officer (CRSO) and member of the Management Board effective January 1, 2022. Sylvain Montcouquiol, currently serving as Executive Managing Director of Human Resources, will succeed Astrid Panosyan who has decided to step down for personal family reasons and will remain a Senior Advisor on CSR matters.

The role of CRSO is also being evolved to elevate the direct responsibility of the Group’s sustainability agenda, acknowledging the importance of the company’s ambition as demonstrated by the Better Places 2030 CSR agenda, which was first launched under Astrid Panosyan’s leadership in 2016.

Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer of URW said: “Astrid has served as a transformational leader and board member, and leaves a lasting legacy at URW, particularly by introducing a new, contemporary direction in our Human Resources approach and in formalizing our commitment to sustainability and the communities we serve through our Better Places 2030 agenda. Sylvain, in taking on this role, brings a fresh perspective and the capacity to move quickly to capture the opportunities ahead of us, thanks to his deep understanding of our business.”

Sylvain Montcouquiol added: “I am honoured to take on this role and excited to help drive the company’s ongoing transformation, as well as steward its commitment to its people, its impact on the environment and the important role it plays within the communities it serves. In this effort, Astrid has been visionary in laying the strong foundation we will build on, and I am extremely thankful to her for our enduring collaboration and the inspirational role she has played for me personally and for the company.”

Astrid Panosyan, added: “I want to thank the URW teams and my colleagues on the Management Board, and share what an honour it has been to work with so many talented people across our global business. I know I leave our significant ambition in incredibly capable hands, having worked with Sylvain closely since I joined URW. I will be rooting for the teams as I strongly believe the company is on the right path and am excited to follow our next chapter.”

Biography

Sylvain Montcouquiol

Sylvain Montcouquiol was appointed Executive Managing Director of Human Resources and a member of the Executive Committee in January 2021, having served as Group Director of Human Resources and Organization since 2014. Sylvain joined Unibail in 2005, and as Group Director of Organization was responsible for the integration of Unibail and Rodamco following the merger in 2007. Sylvain joined URW from Capgemini Consulting where he focused on the consumer goods and retail industries.

