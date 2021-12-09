Quit Genius Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 - List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quit Genius , the world’s first digital clinic for treating multiple substance addictions, announced today that CB Insights has named the company to its third annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year’s Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights’ annual Future of Health event.



Quit Genius delivers the industry’s most complete virtual clinical care model for addiction. The program combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help people overcome addiction from the comfort and privacy of their own home. To date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and conquer their addictions.

The average success rate for people in the Quit Genius tobacco program is 52 percent, far higher than traditional methods.

Members enrolled in the Quit Genius alcohol program, have a 62 percent reduction in alcohol use frequency within the first 30 days of care.

In general, Medication-Assisted Treatment programs result in a 73 percent abstinence rate (or drinking below a safe limit) within three months, and 51 percent negative opioid drug tests at six months.



Already recognized as the #1 digital clinic for substance addictions, Quit Genius grew revenue by 10x in the past 12 months, and now partners with 55 employer and health plan clients, covering 2.1M lives. Its headcount grew by 4x in the past year. Quit Genius is the only such solution with 8 peer-reviewed studies and a randomized controlled trial demonstrating best-in-class outcomes.

“This year’s Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we’re excited to see the future success of this year’s winners.”

“We are thrilled to have been recognized by CB Insights as a leader and company to watch in digital health,” said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius. “Digital therapeutics is such a dynamic space, with enormous growth potential - and Quit Genius is making a real difference.”

According to CB Insights, the 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns . Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

View the entire 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 list at https://www.cbinsights.com/research/report/digital-health-startups-redefining-healthcare/ .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Quit Genius

Quit Genius is the world's first digital clinic for treating nicotine, alcohol and opioid addictions. Built on the evidence-based practice of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Quit Genius combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help employers tackle the high cost of addiction in the workplace while improving the lives of their employees. To-date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and quit their addictions. The company integrates with health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and wellness platforms to deliver a turnkey implementation experience. Visit quitgenius.com for more information.

