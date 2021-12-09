U.S. Polo Assn. Honors Olympians Suni Lee and Caeleb Dressel as Athletes of the Year During 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), presented the Athlete of the Year Award during the star-studded 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards. Presented by Pepsi's Stronger Together Initiative, the annual event took place on Dec. 7 at the new Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The winners of this year's Athlete of the Year Award were Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee and Olympic Swimmer Caeleb Dressel.

This award recognizes the best female and male athletes of 2021 who have proven they are the MVPs of their sport and embody the highest level of athleticism, skill, and character by putting in unprecedented work, both on and off the field. As the presenter of this meaningful award, U.S. Polo Assn. demonstrated its commitment to showcasing athletes across the world of sports.

"It was an honor to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Athlete of the Year Award during this year's event," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the worldwide licensor of the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As a global, sport-inspired brand, we were proud to recognize these athletes who have excelled in their respective sports and continue to make significant impacts on and off the field."

For the first time in the event's history, the Sports Illustrated Awards brought together thousands of people together in person to celebrate these athletic achievements and was broadcasted across Sports Illustrated channels and platforms.

Appearances from some of the world's most celebrated athletes and entertainers included Tom Brady, Billie Jean King, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Chad Johnson, Candace Parker, DJ Carnage, Haley Kalil, Jasmine Sanders, JuJu Smith-Schuster, LaMelo Ball, Logan Paul, Rob Gronkowski, Caeleb Dressel, Suni Lee, Tyler Herro, and Udonis Haslem.

To watch this year's Sports Illustrated Awards, visit www.sportsillustratedawards.com .

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 194 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and @uspoloassn. For more polo content visit Globalpolo.com.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. At the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Sports Illustrated is a 360-degree enterprise that delivers immersive content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media outlet brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles, up-to-date news and game-day stats on SI.com, social media and the monthly print magazine. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tix, a fan ticketing platform for sports and entertainment events, and SI Sportsbook, the most trusted platform in sports betting, which recently launched in Colorado with more states to follow. Sports Illustrated Studios translates the biggest and most compelling stories, characters and moments in sports into long-form film, television and audio content. The franchise brings its unique and authentic perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including The Sports Illustrated Awards, The Party, and Club SI. For more information, visit SI.com. Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Additional photos available upon request.

###

For further information contact:

Shannon Stilson - AVP, Marketing

Phone +001.561.227.6994 - Email: sstilson@uspagl.com

Stacey Kovalsky - Senior Director, Global Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - Email: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment