Next Week: Sounding Board Explores Overcoming the Great Resignation in HCI Webcast

WHO: Sounding Board, Inc. , the first customizable leadership coaching platform that combines technology and coaching to drive measurable business impact WHAT: Will present as part of the HCI webcast, "Overcoming the Great Resignation with Talent Development." WHEN: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at noon ET WHERE: To register, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/webinar/overcoming-the-great-resignation-with-talent-development.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 20 million U.S. workers left their jobs between April and August of 2021 – an attrition rate 60 percent higher than the year before. These numbers represent the shift many have called the Great Resignation, but what they don't show is workers' intent to leave. That puts employers in a precarious position and requires they take proactive measures to retain their workforce.

During this HCI webcast, Kip Kelly, Director, Sounding Board, Inc. and Andrea Derler, Principal, Research and Value at Visier, will dig into the data and explain how employers can combat the Great Resignation. Kelly and Derler will reveal the three employee populations driving current labor market trends and explore how burnout contributes to turnover. They will share actionable ways to identify, understand and mitigate the risk of attrition, and show attendees how to leverage talent development as part of retention strategy to give employees the knowledge, skills and experience needed to navigate today's evolving business landscape.

This session is approved for 1 General Recertification Credit by HRCI, 1 Professional Development Credit by SHRM and 1 credit hour towards HCI's recertification process. For webcast information, including registration, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/webinar/overcoming-the-great-resignation-with-talent-development.

About Sounding Board

Sounding Board, Inc. is the industry leader in scalable leadership coaching, with the world's first customizable leadership coaching platform that combines technology and coaching to drive measurable business impact for global enterprises. The Coaching Management System (CMS) is designed to lift the administrative burden for organizations, making leadership coaching easier to deliver, manage, measure, and scale. With a globally managed network of world-class coaches covering over 60 countries and 15+ languages, Sounding Board works with enterprise and hypergrowth client-partners like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, Cloudera, VMware, Mozilla, Bloomberg, Plaid and UserTesting, among others to develop coaching solutions designed to drive leadership development and organizational success. In 2021, Co-Founders Christine Tao and Lori Mazan were named EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021. Sounding Board was named among the GSV EdTech 150 as one of 2021's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution. For more information, visit www.soundingboardinc.com.