Kvika banki hf.: Kvika issues green bonds for the first time

KVIKA 24 1216 GB

Today Kvika banki hf. held a closed auction for the bond series KVIKA 24 1216 GB. Total bids amounted to ISK 5,420 million and thereof accepted bids amounted to ISK 4,500 million at a 0.90% spread over the 3 months REIBOR interest rate. The bonds were sold to diverse group of domestic investors. The bonds have a maturity of 3 years and pay interest quarterly.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland’s sustainable debt market on 16th of December 2021. The bonds will be issued under the bank’s domestic debt programme with reference to its green financing framework.

For further information please contact Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury, tel: +354 540 3200.

