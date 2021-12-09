Competitive Intelligence : 74 % of MI & CI professionals expect their company's CI investment to increase in 2022

Lyon, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligence Professionals know how crucial it is to monitor competitor's activities accurately. This has been demonstrated by a recent poll conducted by the AI-powered Insights Company ReportLinker: it reveals that 74 % of MI & CI professionals expect their company's Competitive Intelligence investment to increase next year.









In a context of data overload, companies constantly require accurate and up to date insights to strengthen their strategic decision making process. ReportLinker therefore organised a webinar on how to “Harness new technology to improve competitive monitoring” before conducting the poll.

During the session, ReportLinker’s insights experts taught participants to :

Identify technologies that are vital to strengthen their competitive intelligence

Set up a robust framework for monitoring all competitors activities

And establish new CI processes that drive innovation & transformation

To watch the replay click here.





About ReportLinker:

With AI trained to uncover business contexts, map competitive environments and predict emerging trends, ReportLinker gives Market Intelligence Teams an unmatched advantage. The platform uses machine learning models trained to understand market insights with unprecedented precision and scale. By using ReportLinker, intelligence teams can: - Reduce the risk of missing key data - Avoid information overload - Spot emerging trends - Get a 360 view on any topic in minutes. Contact us for more information https://ai.reportlinker.com/requestademo





Media contact:

Intissar Guettou

igu@reportlinker.com