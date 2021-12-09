Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2022 Announce Keynote Speakers

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage event, today announced keynote speakers for the conference and expo, to be held January 13-15 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA.

“It’s crunch time! We are only a month out from connecting with each other in Long Beach,” said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “With a record number of exhibitors and attendance ramping up, we are very excited to complement the good news with keynotes from compelling industry visionaries. Driven by their passion for our clean energy future, these leaders’ diverse perspectives are guaranteed to inform—and most importantly, to inspire us all as the industry surges forward in 2022.”

Three keynote addresses—open to all pass holders on January 13 and 14—will feature insights from the following renowned industry leaders:

Surya Panditi, President & CEO of Enel X North America, Inc. will open the event with “Grid Resilience in the Face of Extreme Weather Events,” which focuses on how flexible, distributed solutions will play a critical role in supporting the grid.

Carla Peterman, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of PG&E Corporation, will present “Utility Leadership in Clean Energy: How Pacific Gas & Electric is Forging the Way.”

Robert A. Piconi, CEO and Co-Founder of Energy Vault, Inc., will present “Enabling an Accelerating and Global Renewable Energy Transition.”



“Solar, storage, and smart EV charging solutions will play an even more critical role in improving grid resiliency as extreme weather events increase in frequency and severity, underscoring the urgent need for communities worldwide to decarbonize,” said Surya Panditi, President and CEO, Enel X North America. “I look forward to joining other industry leaders to discuss how we can work together to build a shared clean energy and transportation future.”

Interested industry professionals are encouraged to register today to take advantage of Early Bird pricing while it remains available through December 14, 2021.

