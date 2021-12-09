mindzie Brings an Action-Oriented Approach to Process Mining With Its New Alerting Engine

DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), provider of process mining and business process optimization software, today announced the release of its new Alerting Engine. The Alerting Engine enables mindzie's process mining platform to deliver proactive notifications on process deviations, track operational efficiency, and monitor compliance.

Process Mining is being leveraged by 1000s of companies to increase operational efficiency, drive improvements in working capital, and streamline compliance and audit. However, these benefits have traditionally been achieved through manual data analysis, leveraging tools to investigate process workflows and determine insights and actions. In today's environment where employees are overloaded with data, companies rely on technology to present the information they need when they need it. This need has driven mindzie to enhance its process mining platform with fully configurable Alerts that companies can leverage to ensure they are notified as issues are detected that require action.

"Process Mining unlocks insights for businesses that they cannot get out of their existing system or BI tool. These insights provide a tremendous amount of value but in today's environment with people overloaded with work we have seen that our customers and partners needed a better way to be notified," said Soren Frederiksen, mindzie's Chief Technology Officer. "Based on this, we developed our new fully customizable Alert Engine to ensure that customers are notified of the key operational and compliance items that are negatively impacting their organization."

The mindzie studio integrates with SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, NetSuite, JD Edwards, Salesforce, HubSpot, and many other systems to map, analyze, and optimize business processes and workflows. The platform helps identify opportunities for improvement in areas such as:

Procure to Pay

Order to Cash

Accounts Payable and Receivable

Sales Opportunity

Supply Chain

Manufacturing

Service & Support Tickets

And much more...

About mindzie

mindzie provides process mining and business process optimization software. mindzie designs and develops its solutions to drive operational efficiency for businesses of all shapes and sizes in a wide variety of industries helping them unlock the hidden time and cost savings in their business processes. To learn more about mindzie, visit www.mindzie.com.

