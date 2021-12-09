Adaptiva Receives ISO 27001 and 27017 Security Certifications

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiva today announced that it has attained ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 certifications for all of its software and cloud services.

The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that Adaptiva has invested in the people, processes and technology to build highly secure products that protect customer environments. The ISO 27017 certification is more specific to cloud environments and assures that Adaptiva's cloud services are designed with a security-first architecture that complies with the highest data protection and privacy standards. To receive these certifications, Adaptiva underwent a formal third-party audit in which leading certification company SGS verified that Adaptiva's software development processes, procedures and controls meet rigorous international security and safety standards.

"Adaptiva has always strived to maintain the highest standards of security and compliance in support of our many Global 2000 customers," remarked Adaptiva Founder and CEO, Deepak Kumar. "We're proud to receive the ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 certifications, which stand as a clear testament to our adherence to these standards. It will be more important than ever for Adaptiva to maintain these standards as we continue to scale and expand our solutions."

The world's largest brands are transforming the way they manage and deliver content to endpoints across any type of network with Adaptiva's suite of endpoint management solutions. Leveraging its own cutting-edge peer-to-peer platform, Adaptiva takes the pain out of enterprise endpoint management with effortless solutions that scale automatically, without added infrastructure, complexity or cost.

The leading international standards for information security, ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 are published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in partnership with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva provides serverless endpoint management that eliminates the need for a vast IT infrastructure and monitors itself by automating traditionally manual tasks. Leveraging innovative peer-to-peer protocols, the Adaptiva Edge Platform is powered by the surplus capacity of existing devices already on the network - in the office or working from home. This enables IT to continuously deliver software, configurations and patches to endpoints no matter where they are. The world's largest enterprise organizations and government agencies rely on Adaptiva for real-time endpoint visibility and content delivery, as well as automated compliance checks, remediations, and patching without ever throttling the network or the end user experience. Learn how at adaptiva.com.

