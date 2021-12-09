VGP NV: Disclosure in Accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency Law: Transparency Notification by Mr Jan Van Geet

English Dutch

Press Release

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 9 December 2021 – 07:00 p.m. CET

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 8 December 2021 that by virtue of the new shares issued by VGP NV following the capital increase which occurred on 29 November 2021, that (i) Little Rock SA now holds 24.43% of the voting rights of VGP N, (ii) Alsgard SA now holds 14.84% of the voting rights of VGP NV, and (iii) Tomanvi SCA now holds 1.49% of the voting rights of VGP NV and that therefore the voting rights of Alsgard SA have fallen below the threshold of 15%.



Together, Jan Van Geet Little Rock SA, Alsgard SA and Tomanvi SCA now hold 40.76% of the voting rights of VGP NV.

The notification dated 8 December 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for notification:





Passive threshold crossing.

Notification by:





A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement:





Jan Van Geet

Little Rock SA, 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg

Alsgard SA, 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg

Tomanvi SCA, 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg

Date on which the threshold is crossed:





1 December 2021.

Threshold that is crossed:





15%.

Denominator:





32,486,418.

Notified details:





Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Jan Van Geet 0 0 0.00% Little Rock SA 8,420,307 7,936,102 24.43% Alsgard SA 4,819,828 4,819,828 14.84% Tomanvi SCA 484,205 1.49% Total 13,240,135 13,240,135 40.76%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:





Little Rock SA (previously JVG Invest SA), Alsgard SA and Tomanvi SCA are exclusively controlled by Mr Jan Van Geet.

About VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 10.49 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of c. 350 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 4.48 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 1.51 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

