Rule 2.10 Announcement - Playtech plc

9 December 2021

Partial Withdrawal of Letter of Intent: Acquisition of Playtech plc (the "Company") and disposal by the Company of Finalto

On 15 October 2021, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLC and Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP provided a Letter of Intent regarding our intentions in relation to 8,346,630 ordinary shares of Playtech plc.

In accordance with The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Rule 2.10(c)(i), we wish to advise that:

we have disposed of 2,408,753 shares on 26 November 2021,

we have disposed of 17,216 shares on 7 December 2021,

we have disposed of 25,366 shares on 8 December 2021,





and are no longer in a position to accept or procure the acceptance of the Offer in relation to the shares disposed of.

Our intention in respect of 5,895,295 shares, being our current ownership of ordinary shares of Playtech plc as of 8 December 2021, remains as described in our Letter of Intent.

For and on behalf of

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLC, and

Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP

Emmanuel Gavaudan

Attachment