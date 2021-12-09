CB Therapeutics and atai Life Sciences launch TryptageniX to sustainably supply and develop clinically relevant compounds to tackle the growing mental health crisis

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Therapeutics, a biosynthesis company focused on creating ethical and environmentally-friendly products to improve mental health and increase healthspan, believes their partnership with atai Life Sciences will help to meet the growing unmet needs of patients with mental health conditions.



CB Therapeutics and atai Life Sciences have created the platform company, TryptageniX, to develop innovative biosynthetic methods to manufacture bioidentical, clinically relevant compounds, including psychoactive compounds which are highly difficult to produce sustainability through traditional methods. Through TryptageniX, CB Therapeutics will bolster atai Life Sciences’ exploration of psychedelic-assisted therapies for treating depression, PTSD, anxiety, substance use disorder, and other mental health conditions.

Compounds derived from natural settings can present significant technical and practical challenges to safely bringing them to patients in a healthcare setting. CB Therapeutics presents an industry-leading method of producing complex compounds from simple sugars by utilizing yeast and precision fermentation. In addition, the proprietary process enables Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) that minimizes the environmental impact on the sensitive ecosystems in which psychedelics typically originate, and the results are patentable.

TryptageniX, CB Therapeutics, and atai Life Sciences aim to innovate novel solutions to bring the necessary scale and reliability to supply clinical trials with naturally derived psychedelic and psychoactive compounds while minimizing its ecological footprint and preserving sensitive organisms and ecosystems. Furthermore, a critical focus for TryptageniX will be to generate new chemical entities (NCEs) which improve upon current generation therapeutics for various mental health conditions.

“CB Therapeutics is excited and proud to be partnering with atai Life Sciences, which is at the forefront of tackling the global mental health crisis,” said Sher Ali Butt, Chief Executive Officer of CB Therapeutics. “Through TryptageniX, we will greatly expand on our environmentally-friendly platform of biosynthesis to generate bioidentical compounds as well as next-generation molecules.”

“With the growing mental health crisis and accumulating impact of climate change, a sustainable way of manufacturing and discovering therapeutics is needed,” said Jacob Vogan, Chief Scientific Officer of CB Therapeutics. “TryptageniX will leverage the combined expertise of CB Therapeutics and atai Life Sciences in cellular agriculture and drug development to revolutionize the supply chain for existing and new clinically relevant molecules.”

About CB Therapeutics

CB Therapeutics produces high-value molecules, compounds, and rare ingredients from simple sugars utilizing yeast and the process of fermentation. CB Therapeutics’ expertise in synthetic genomics and bio-engineering has significantly advanced its proprietary production platform of microorganisms, enzymes, and production processes. After more than four years of research and development, the CB Therapeutics team can produce a broad range of phytochemicals faster, utilizing fewer resources, at greater yields, and with more purity, consistency, and efficiency than competing platforms. Its 16,000 sq. ft. fully-licensed commercial batch facility in southern California includes research labs, advanced bioreactor systems production facility with off-gas analysis, and coupling to analytical equipment (HPLC, LC-MS) for streamlined process development and cost-effective fermentations. In addition to this, the new facility also includes an extensive suite of micro-scale, bench-top, and large-scale bioreactor systems to optimize the production of a broad range of fermentation-based production applications.

