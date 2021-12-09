Clovers Secures Investment From Zoom to Help Accelerate, Equalize and Humanize the Interview Process

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clovers ( www.clovers.ai ), a human resources technology firm leveraging interview intelligence to improve interviewing and hiring practices, today announced Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has invested in the firm via its $100 million Zoom Apps Fund.

Clovers was one of just a handful of businesses selected for this round of the Zoom Apps Fund and was selected based on early market traction and its ability to provide valuable and engaging experiences to Zoom customers. As part of the investment, Clovers will be available in the Zoom App Marketplace, enabling customers to download the platform and seamlessly integrate it into Zoom Meetings.

"It's a tremendous vote of confidence to have Zoom, one of the world's largest video communication platforms, view us as a desired investment. This serves as further validation of everything we're doing to deliver quality interviews that are more inclusive," said Doug Leonard, CEO of Clovers.

Leonard added, "Clovers is a human-first platform built for the modern way of work. Through our presence on the Zoom App Marketplace, we're dramatically increasing our exposure to a wide range of businesses and industries, all of which can benefit from Clovers."

Clovers is an interview intelligence platform that uses human and conversational intelligence to accelerate hiring, uncover bias and put the right people in the right roles. Clovers enhances the interview journey making interviews more effective and inclusive with ground-breaking features including interview guidance, real-time feedback for interviewers and post-interview coaching to support education and drive behavioral change.

Zoom helps enable customers to achieve "collaboration without complication," as Clovers enhances the interview experience within the flow of work. Not only does Clovers help ensure quality interviews that are accessible for candidates and interviewers alike, but there are no new processes to learn regardless of whether the workforce is decentralized, hybrid or in one location. Further, Clovers operates in the flow of work by connecting to applicant tracking systems delivering greater efficiency in HR and staffing organizations.

News of this investment from Zoom comes just three months after Clovers secured $15 million in seed funding and the subsequent launch of its flagship product.

ABOUT CLOVERS

Clovers ( www.clovers.ai ) is an intelligent interview platform that uses human and conversational intelligence to accelerate hiring, uncover bias, and put the right people in the right role — every time. Founded and built by HR tech veterans from Cornerstone and Comparably, and led by an executive team with deep HR tech, SaaS and product experience, Clovers is focused on making interviewing better for both organizations and candidates.

